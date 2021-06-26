Timeline of the revolution sparked by George Floyd's death

Today as the first accused in George Floyd's murder, Derek Chauvin is awarded a prison sentence, let's delve into the tragedy and the following timeline of a revolutionary case in American history.

May 25, 2020

George Floyd, an African-American man is apprehended in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. He was arrested after a store clerk reported to the police his suspicions that Floyd had used a $20 counterfeit bill.

Four officers; Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were part of this arrest. What ensued has now been proved to be a Murder.

Nine minutes and twenty nine seconds (9 min, 29 seconds); that's how long Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department knelt on Floyd's neck, as he lay on the pavement handcuffed. This action resulted in George Floyd's death.

According to available witness footage, not only Chauvin but also J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane applied pressure on his Torso and legs all in their bid to "subdue him".

(Photograph:AFP)