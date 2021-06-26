Timeline of the revolution sparked by George Floyd's death

Today as the first accused in George Floyd's murder, Derek Chauvin is awarded a prison sentence, let's delve into the tragedy and the following timeline of a revolutionary case in American history.
George Floyd, an African-American man is apprehended in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. He was arrested after a store clerk reported to the police his suspicions that Floyd had used a $20 counterfeit bill.
Four officers; Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were part of this arrest. What ensued has now been proved to be a Murder.
Nine minutes and twenty nine seconds (9 min, 29 seconds); that's how long Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department knelt on Floyd's neck, as he lay on the pavement handcuffed. This action resulted in George Floyd's death.
According to available witness footage, not only Chauvin but also J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane applied pressure on his Torso and legs all in their bid to "subdue him".
(Photograph:AFP)
A Bystander video of the event goes viral.
Darnella Frazier shares a video that she shot. Posted on social media website Facebook, this video goes viral.
A reconstruction of the scene based on multiple sources, bystander videos, Police body cam footage and CCTV's show that Floyd was in distress. He can be seen telling the officers as many as 16 times "I can't breathe". These words would later go on to become a battle cry for the revolution that was about to come.
At 9:25 pm on this day. EMT's pronounce Floyd dead.
(Photograph:AFP)
Enraged by the death of an innocent man, people launch a protest.
The first in a series of protests against police brutality and racism practiced on that day by the Minneapolis Police Department.
This was just the beginning, first targeted at the MPD these protests later began synonymous with the movement "Black Lives Matter" and raised question against police departments all over the United States.
(Photograph:AFP)
The Minneapolis Police department release names of the officers present at the scene of George Floyd's death.
Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Soon afterwards past complaints against two of the officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao come to light, antagonizing the crowds further.
Protests would soon turn violent, more so because of the then US president Donal Trump's tweets, eventually, the Minnesota National Guard had to deploy 500 soldiers to Minneapolis and St. Paul.
(Photograph:AFP)
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Derek Chauvin charged with second-degree murder. Initially he was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter both charges he continued to face later on.
The rest of the officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder along with aiding and abetting a second-degree manslaughter.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Benjamin Crump (a.k.a Ben Crump) the attorney hired by Floyd’s family announces that an independent autopsy that was conducted on family's request found that Floyd died by Asphyxiation.
Another report, this one done by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death homicide but said that a combination of being restrained, intoxicants (fentanyl and methamphetamine) in his system and underlying medical conditions contributed to his death.
(Photograph:AFP)
An investigation was opened by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, into the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.
Three days later, chokeholds and neck restraints were banned by the mayor. This order requires police officers to intervene if they witness other officers' participating in the use of excessive force, and also requires due authorisation from the police chief or other designate before use of crowd-control weapons such as chemical agents and rubber bullets.
(Photograph:AFP)
Referring to the situation Floyd family's attorney Crump tells press, "This is a crisis in Black America — a public health crisis,".
He also informs the media that the family of George Floyd had filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the federal court. This case against the City of Minneapolis and the four former police officers involved in the murder said the Floyd's fourth amendment rights were violated by "excessive use of unjustified, excessive, illegal, and deadly force."
(Photograph:AFP)
After 11 days worth of summons, out of a pool of around 130 people both the sides agreed on 15 Minnesota residents, who then became jurors in this trial.
Among the group, two were alternates and one a backup option just in case a juror would've dropped out before trial.
It was a diverse mix. In a locality that houses some 80 per cent white people, jury selection was difficult and it had to be impartial. The final selection included nine white, four Black, and two jurors who identified as multiracial.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ten months after the death of George Floyd, his killer Derek Chauvin's trial begins.
Chauvin pleads "not guilty" to the three charges levied against him. Out of the three charges second degree murder was the most serious - it could carry up to 40 years in prison.
(Photograph:AFP)
After a weeklong trial the former police officer was found guilty of all charges.
After the verdict was announced George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, exclaimed at a press conference, “We are able to breathe again.”
This verdict was a milestone. In a racial history overwrought with bias this verdict was hailed as a rebuke to US law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)