Timeline of Hong Kong politics ahead of chief executive election on May 8

Hong Kong's next leader unveiled a manifesto Friday vowing to restore the business hub to its former glory but would not be drawn on when the city might discard zero-Covid controls that have left it internationally cut off.

John Lee, a former top cop and security chief, is expected to be appointed Hong Kong's new chief executive by a committee of some 1,500 Beijing loyalists on May 8.

He faces no competition but inherits a city that was convulsed by huge democracy protests followed by a crackdown on political freedoms and more than two years of pandemic curbs that have left residents and businesses isolated from the rest of the world.

Let's take a look at the timeline of the financial hub's politics: