Rajiv Gandhi,40, India’s youngest prime minister was killed by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LLTE) on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. He became the second Indian prime minister who lost his life while serving. His mother Indira Gandhi was the first PM to be assassinated. She was slain by her bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

