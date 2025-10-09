To facilitate this change, the International Date Line was adjusted to the east of Samoa, effectively placing the country on the same side as its trading partners. This alteration meant that Samoa would now be among the first countries to welcome each new day, rather than the last. The decision was not taken lightly, as it marked the second time in the nation's history that it had moved across the International Date Line, the first being in 1892 to align with American trading partners.

