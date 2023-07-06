Tibetans in Nepal celebrate Dalai Lama's 88th birthday

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

To mark Dalai Lama's 88th birthday, Tibetans in Kathmandu held a programme at the Namgyal School on Thursday, July 6. Let us have a look at the pictures from the celebrations.



Religious rituals

A portrait of Dalai Lama was displayed next to the idol of Buddha. Tibetans performed religious rituals prior to the commencement of the cultural programmes.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cutting the cake

To celebrate the 88th birthday of Dalai Lama, Tibetans in exile in Kathmandu held a programme. This picture shows a Tibetan cutting a birthday cake to commemorate the occasion.

(Photograph: AFP )

Performances at the programme

The event was attended by hundreds of people. Many of those attendees participated in a cultural programme. This picture shows the performance of a group during the birthday celebrations.



(Photograph: AFP )

Captivating performances

While the occasion was graced with several performances, this picture shows that audiences were captivated by the performances of the artists.

(Photograph: AFP )

Musical performance

Other than enactments and dance performances, the occasion was also graced with breathtaking musical performances. The melodious tunes and beats of the songs captivated the souls of many present at the occassion.

(Photograph: AFP )

Traditional costumes

Those who participated in the cultural performances were decked up in traditional costumes.



(Photograph: AFP )