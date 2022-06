Three wildfires devour thousands of acres of woods in Spain

Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 05:45 PM(IST)

Local firefighters reported three wildfires in Spain's Catalonia region, which have burned around 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) of forests and bushes to ash on Thursday, as a heat wave brought temperatures close to record highs in the area, reaching 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit).

Earliest heat wave since 1981

The fires broke out near the villages of Baldomar, Corbera d'Ebre, and Castellar Ribera on Wednesday, according to the regional fire department.

Spain has been experiencing blistering temperatures since late last week, the earliest summer heat wave since 1981.



(Photograph:Twitter)