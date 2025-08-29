LOGIN
Three players who could replace Mohammad Rizwan as ODI captain — No.2 might shock you

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 21:45 IST

Following a series of disappointing performances with the bat and in captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan’s role as Pakistan’s ODI captain is at risk. The PCB is planning a leadership change, with three possible successors already in the conversation.

Mohammad Rizwan under pressure
1 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Mohammad Rizwan under pressure

Mohammad Rizwan is facing pressure as Pakistan's ODI captain. Under his leadership, the team has lost 8 of their last 9 matches. Fans and experts feel his captaincy has not helped the team, and changes might be coming soon.

Rizwan struggling with bat and captaincy
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rizwan struggling with bat and captaincy

Rizwan’s performance as a batter has also dropped. Since the Champions Trophy 2025, his average is just 23.75, and his strike rate is low. Many believe the captaincy role is affecting his natural game and confidence.

Salman Agha
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Salman Agha

Salman Aghs is being seen as the top choice to replace Rizwan. He already leads the T20I team and has the support of the PCB. His consistent ODI form and stable place in the team make him a safe captaincy option.

Shaheen Afridi
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is another name in the race. Though he was removed quickly as T20I captain, he has shown strong leadership in the PSL. His winning record as captain and experience with the team give him an edge.

Saud Shakeel
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Saud Shakeel

Saud Shakeel is also being discussed as a future captain. He has a 100 per cent win record with Pakistan’s emerging team and has been the vice-captain in Tests. While not the top choice, his calm style and past leadership make him a unique option.

