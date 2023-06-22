Thousands welcome Summer Solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands of people celebrated this year's Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, England on Wednesday, June 21. The Summer Solstice festival dates back thousands of years. It is celebrated to mark the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. Let us have a look at how England celebrated this year's Summer Solstice festival.

Summer Solstice festival

Thousands of people came to Stonehenge to commemorate this year's Summer Solstice festival. Most people came with their loved ones to celebrate the festival.



Revellers watch the sunrise

Revellers stood by the stones as they watched the sunrise. They also sang as they waited for the sun to rise at Stonehenge, on Wednesday, June 21.

Thousands celebrate the festival

As per an interview given by Nichola Tasker, director of Stonehenge at English Heritage, to the Associated Press (AP), nearly 8,000 people attended this year's Summer Solstice festival.

Wonderful atmosphere

Nichola, during his interview with AP also said that "there was a wonderful atmosphere from sunset to sunrise, and everybody enjoyed a very atmospheric morning.”

Mystical day

Summer Solstice is a mystical day in some cultures. The festival at Stonehenge dates back thousands of years.

The Stonehenge

Stonehenge’s structure is aligned with the sun’s movement. According to English Heritage, a charity that manages hundreds of historic sites in England, if you stand in the middle of the monument on a summer’s day, “you would see the sunrise just to the left of the Heel Stone, an outlying stone north-east of the circle.”

5,000-year-old stone monument

The 5,000-year-old stone monument was carved and constructed at a time when there were no metal tools. The monument symbolises Britain's semi-mythical pre-historic period. The monument has also spawned countless legends.

