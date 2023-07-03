Thousands take part in Pride parade in Bogota

| Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

More than 100,000 people took part in the Pride parade held in Bogota this Sunday, July 2. As per remarks from the city's mayor, Claudia Lopez, it was the largest-ever LGBTQ Pride parade in the country's history.

Bogota's Pride parade

The LGBTQ+ Pride parade events were held throughout Colombia including the largest one in Bogota. Lavish events were held in Bogota, Medellin, Cartagena, Cali, Barranquilla and other cities to mark Pride Month.

Cheerful crowd

In Bogota, the parade began at 2:00 p.m local time at La Plazoleta del Consejo de Bogota and ended at la Plazoleta de Eventos del Parque Simon Bolivar. People dressed in colourful costumes waved the rainbow flag and danced through the streets of the capital city.

Thousands attend the parade

In the city of Medellin, an estimated 80,000 people attended the parade. The parade began at 2:00 p.m. at El Politecnico Jaime Isaza and ended at the Parque de las Luces.



Violence against the community

The LGBTQ community in Colombia has faced a lot of violence in recent years. At least 39 LGBTQ people were killed in 2022. Out of the 394 cases of "violence by prejudice" registered in March 2023, at least 238 were against transgender people, 61 against lesbian women, 123 against gay men, and 21 against bisexual people.

In memory of all the victims

An event-goer and human rights activist Danilo Huertas said the parade was "in memory of all the people who have been victims of conflict" for their sexual orientation, "but also a day to celebrate because we have made progress."

Bogota's first lesbian mayor addresses the crowd

Claudia Lopez, Bogota's first lesbian mayor, addressed the crowd gathered to celebrate the event. She said, "Here we will continue, every day and hour marching with pride for what we are, because we have the same duties and we claim the same rights. Not one more, not one less."



Biggest march in history of Bogota

The mayor later tweeted about the event. She wrote, "Forty years ago in the first Pride March there were 30 people, today we are +100,000! The biggest march in history!"

