/India vs Pakistan: Mi-17 crash history, fleet strength, key features and security concerns - What do we know?

India has encountered with a significant number of Mi-17 accidents, mainly in high-altitude and strategic regions. Arunachal Pradesh, holds the record for the highest chopper crashes in India due to uneven terrain. Particularly, Mi-17 variants experienced multiple disasters, that include a 2011 crash in Tawang claiming lives of 12 personnel and a 2010 crash were 12 personnel also died. Another IAF Mi-17 V5 crashed occurred near Budgam, J&K, in February 2019, that resulted in the death of all six air warriors on board.

Similarly, Pakistan has also experienced crash of the same helicopter on June 10, 2026, where the Pakistan Army Mi-17 crashed near Muzaffarabad during take-off resulting in death of all personnel on board. The Pakistan military attributed the incident to a “technical fault”