Thousands take part in Poland's Pride march

People march with the Gay Pride flag as they take part in the Warsaw Gay Pride parade in central Warsaw on June 19, 2021. See images here.

Waiving the pride flag

Participants march during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade in central Warsaw. 

(Photograph:AFP)

A 'flashpoint' issue

Gay rights have become a flashpoint issue in Poland in recent years under the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which campaigns against what it calls "LGBT ideology", likening the promotion of gay rights to a form of communism.

(Photograph:AFP)

People demonstrate and march

People demonstrate and march with flags during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade in central Warsaw.

(Photograph:AFP)

March under the rainbow coloured flag

Participants march under a large rainbow-coloured flag during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Participants celebrate

Participants celebrate during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade in central Warsaw. 

(Photograph:AFP)

