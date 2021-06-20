Thousands take part in Poland's Pride march

Participants march during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade in central Warsaw.
A 'flashpoint' issue
Gay rights have become a flashpoint issue in Poland in recent years under the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which campaigns against what it calls "LGBT ideology", likening the promotion of gay rights to a form of communism.
People demonstrate and march
People demonstrate and march with flags during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade in central Warsaw.
March under the rainbow coloured flag
Participants march under a large rainbow-coloured flag during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade.
Participants celebrate
Participants celebrate during the Warsaw Gay Pride parade in central Warsaw.