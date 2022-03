Thousands protest in France to call for more attention towards climate

Tens of thousands of people protested on Saturday across France to demand for more attention towards climate crisis. With the presidential polls scheduled for next month, the protesters urged the candidates to take the climate crisis in notice as it was missing during the campaigns.

Make planet first priority

With reference to Netflix hit “Don’t Look Up” in which the astronomers discovered a comet that will wipe out the planet trying in vain to get politician’s attention indicating of taking this threat seriously.

“Look Up” held by the protesters urging the politicians to make the planet there first priority.



(Photograph:AFP)