Thousands of Tibetans protest on 62nd anniversary of uprising against China

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, marked the 62nd anniversary of the uprising and Tibetans in exile and supporters across India and countries abroad gathered to commemorate the event and renew emphasis on Tibet’s independence struggle.
Supporters of the cause mark 62nd Tibetan Uprising Day
A youth with his face painted in the colours of the Tibetan flag marches along with others during a demonstration on the occasion of the 62nd Anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, in McLeod Ganj, on March 10, 2021.
Tibet is enveloped in smothering layers of Chinese security and many Tibetans abroad say the Himalayan region’s resources are being exploited for Beijing’s benefit while Tibet’s language and unique Buddhist culture is gradually being destroyed.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tibet Rights Collective
Tibet Rights Collective, a group supporting the Tibetan cause with a focus on India`s security held the 62nd Tibetan National Uprising day with a mass protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on March 10.
(Photograph:AFP)
Independent Tibet
Conditions in the Tibet region are difficult to independently ascertain because foreign travellers must get special permission to enter the region. Access is rarely given to foreign journalists, and the region is closed to foreigners entirely during sensitive anniversaries.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tibetan activist, writer and poet Tenzin Tsundue
Tibetan activist, writer and poet Tenzin Tsundue marched to the Chinese Embassy with the message of 'Free Tibet, Secure India'.He walked 500 Km from Dharamshala to New Delhi, shouts slogans after he reached India's capital to take part in a protest commerating the anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi on March 10, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Boycott China
The message is gradually gaining greater resonance amongst those in India who wants a lasting resolution to the growing menace of People`s Liberation Army (PLA) troops at the border and their frequent incursions into Indian territory, said a statement released by the activist.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule
China says Tibet has been part of its territory for centuries, although many Tibetans say they were essentially independent for most of that time. Communist troops took control of the region in 1950 after a brief military struggle.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tibetan diaspora
The Tibetan diaspora marks their National Uprising Day on March 10 each year to remind the world that the Tibetan issue is still relevant and should not be ignored.