Thousands of Tibetans protest on 62nd anniversary of uprising against China

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, marked the 62nd anniversary of the uprising and Tibetans in exile and supporters across India and countries abroad gathered to commemorate the event and renew emphasis on Tibet’s independence struggle.

Supporters of the cause mark 62nd Tibetan Uprising Day

A youth with his face painted in the colours of the Tibetan flag marches along with others during a demonstration on the occasion of the 62nd Anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, in McLeod Ganj, on March 10, 2021.

Tibet is enveloped in smothering layers of Chinese security and many Tibetans abroad say the Himalayan region’s resources are being exploited for Beijing’s benefit while Tibet’s language and unique Buddhist culture is gradually being destroyed.



(Photograph:AFP)