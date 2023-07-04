Under attack: Thousands of Palestinians flee Jenin refugee camp after major Israeli raid

| Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Israeli forces conducted raids and air strikes on Jenin on Monday, July 3. The drone attack resulted in the death of 10 Palestinians and forced hundreds of residents of the Jenin refugee camp to flee the region.

Residents flee Jenin

According to Palestinian Red Crescent, around 500 families fled their homes along with their children as Israeli forces hit Jenin with drone strikes.

Situation is not safe

During an interaction with the media, Husnia Barakat, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp said that the situation is not safe inside the camp. "They told us to leave the houses and keep them open. We left our cloths, things, money inside the house," she said. She fled the camp along with her family members.

Violence continues

Health Ministry of Palestine has confirmed that nearly 10 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the drone attacks on Jenin. A man was shot in the head at a checkpoint in Ramallah.

Water and electricity supplies disrupted

Armoured bulldozers of the Israeli military ploughed up roads in the Jenin refugee camp to dig up concealed improvised explosive devices. This in turn has led to disruption of water and electricity supplies in the region.



Could be hours, days or even months

While the situation in Jenin worsens and thousands flee the region, Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the operation would continue as long as needed to destroy infrastructure and disrupt militants from using the refugee camp as a base. "It could take hours, but it could also take days. We are focused on our goals," he said.

"Home and Garden"

Israel has codenamed the operation as "Home and Garden". The objective of the operation is to uproot Iranian-backed Palestinian factions behind a surge in gun and bomb attacks as well as disrupt their preliminary efforts to make rockets.

