Thousands of Manchester United fans break into Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool clash!

Premier League giants Manchester United were set to host defending champions Liverpool today, however, several MUFC fans broke into the Old Trafford to protest against the club's owners.
Break into the Old Trafford
The anti-Glazer campaign has gained a huge momentum as around 10,000 Man Utd fans protest following their failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League in April.
'Greedy' and 'Selfish'
Around 1,000 fans protested outside the stadium and held banners calling the Glazers 'greedy' and 'selfish' brandished outside the East Stand.
Ole's views
Speaking ahead of the planned protest, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.
"As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."
Man Utd vs Liverpool in doubt
The fans blocked the team hotel and have entered the pitch, which means today's game is in doubt.