Thousands of Manchester United fans break into Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool clash!

Ole's views

Speaking ahead of the planned protest, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It's important that the fans' views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

"As I've said before I've been backed, I've had great support from the club and the owners and I'm sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it's important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."

