Thousands of lives lost, these are the deadliest train accidents in Indian history

| Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

In Odisha, a tragic three-train collision has claimed more than 250 lives. Here are some other deadly past accidents in the country:

Rafiganj train wreck

The Rafiganj train wreck took place on September 9, 2002, when the Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave River in Rafiganj. Over 140 people lost their lives in this incident which was believed to be a result of sabotage by terrorists.

(Photograph: Others )

Pukhrayan train derailment

On November 20, 2016, the Pukhrayan train derailment occurred near Kanpur. 14 coaches of the Indore-Rajendra Nagar Express derailed, leading to the death of 152 individuals, while 260 were injured.

(Photograph: Others )

India's deadliest rail tragedy, Bihar 1981

The deadliest train accident in India took place on June 6, 1981, in Bihar. While crossing a bridge, a train plunged into the Bagmati River, resulting in the death of over 750 individuals.

(Photograph: Others )

Gaisal train disaster

The Gaisal train disaster occurred on August 2, 1999. The Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in the North Frontier Railway’s Katihar division, resulting in over 285 casualties while more than 300 were injured. Among the victims were personnel from the Army, BSF, and CRPF.

(Photograph: Others )

Cyclone washes away passenger train

In a devastating cyclone on December 23, 1964, the Pamban-Dhanuskodi passenger train was washed away, causing the death of over 126 passengers.

(Photograph: Others )

Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collision

In Khanna, Punjab, on November 26, 1998, the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail, claiming the lives of 212 people.



(Photograph: Others )

Jnaneswari Express train derailment

The Jnaneswari Express train derailment occurred on May 28, 2010, near Jhargram. The derailed train was subsequently struck by an oncoming goods train, resulting in the loss of 148 lives.

(Photograph: Others )

Purushottam Express collision

On August 20, 1995, the Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad. The official death toll from the accident was approximately 305.

(Photograph: Others )