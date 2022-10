Thousands in US march for abortion rights ahead of mid-term elections

Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:11 PM(IST)

Let's take a look:

Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections.

A 'feminist tsunami'

In Washington, a crowd of mostly women chanted "We won't go back" as they marched.

They carried posters calling for a "feminist tsunami" and urging people to "vote to save women's rights."

(Photograph:Twitter)