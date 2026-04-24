/Thousands gather to mourn Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil killed in Israeli airstrike | In pics

Rescue attempts were reportedly hindered by Israeli attacks. Lebanon’s health ministry said that the ambulances were hit with a warning strike, and emergency crews were forced to retreat because of the intensity of the strikes. After reaching the site several hours later, they were only able to rescue Faraj and had to come back with bulldozers because Khalil was trapped under the rubble.

Khalil had previously received threats from an Israeli WhatsApp number ordering her to stop reporting, according to The New Arab.