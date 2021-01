Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson is all set to reprise her role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as Valkyrie, the hard-drinking warrior from Thor’s home planet. And as hinted, she will be the new ruler of Asgard.



In the sequel, she will be involved in an LGBTQ storyline. When asked what her character will be up to in the film, Thompson told the audience: “I think first of all asking, as the new king, she needs to find her queen. That’ll be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”



(Photograph:Twitter)