Before 'Thor: Love and Thunder' 5 films of Taika Waititi's that you need to watch

Taika David Cohen, who is professionally known as Taika Waititi, is a New Zealand filmmaker, comedian, producer, and actor. He has won a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and a BAFTA Award. Many are familiar with Taika primarily for his work as a director for Marvel’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and its sequel ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which released in India on Thursday. But very few would know that Waititi has also been associated with many other highly successful films apart from ‘Thor’ franchise.

Apart from directing, Waititi has acted in several movies and created some remarkable television series like HBO's ‘Flight of the Conchords’, Hulu's 'Reservation Dogs’, and HBO Max's 'Our Flag Means Death’, among others.

The ‘Thor’ director also has an impressive roster of feature films to his credit. Let's take a look at some of his films that you should watch.

