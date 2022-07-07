Before 'Thor: Love and Thunder' 5 films of Taika Waititi's that you need to watch

Taika David Cohen, who is professionally known as Taika Waititi, is a New Zealand filmmaker, comedian, producer, and actor. He has won a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and a BAFTA Award. Many are familiar with Taika primarily for his work as a director for Marvel’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and its sequel ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which released in India on Thursday. But very few would know that Waititi has also been associated with many other highly successful films apart from ‘Thor’ franchise. 

Apart from directing, Waititi has acted in several movies and created some remarkable television series like HBO's ‘Flight of the Conchords’, Hulu's 'Reservation Dogs’, and HBO Max's 'Our Flag Means Death’, among others. 

The ‘Thor’ director also has an impressive roster of feature films to his credit. Let's take a look at some of his films that you should watch.
 

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

The 2019 comedy-drama is a story about a lonely German boy named Jojo who adores Adolf Hitler and who is also his imaginary friend. Jojo is a supporter of Nazi ideology, but his foundations are shaken when he learns that his single mother has sheltered a Jewish girl to stay in their home. 

The film was adapted from Christine Leunens's 2008 book ‘Caging Skies’. ‘Jojo Rabbit' premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival and won the Grolsch People's Choice Award at the festival. It also fetched Waititi an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, along with a nomination for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, and Rebel Wilson form the star cast of the movie. Waititi himself played a comical version of Adolf Hitler in the film. 

The film was praised for its performances and writing, earned well at the box-office and was heartily welcomed by critics who called it a "brilliant Nazi-mocking satire." 
 

Boy (2010)

Starring James Rolleston, Te Aho Eketone-Whitu, Moerangi Tihore, and Cherilee Martin, ‘Boy’ follows the story of an 11-year-old who lives in New Zealand and finds out that his father is a criminal and not the hero that he thought he was. 

The film is a comedy-drama produced by Cliff Curtis, Ainsley Gardiner, and Emanuel Michael and financed by the New Zealand Film Commission and written and directed by Taika Waititi. It went on to become the highest grossing movie in New Zealand. 

‘Boy’ premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and was also screened at the 2010 Antipodean Film Festival in France. Critics gave a heads-up to the film, calling it an "offbeat" film.
 

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

The 2016 film is an adventure comedy-drama inspired by the book ‘Wild Pork and Watercress’ by Barry Crump. 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' tells the story of Ricky Baker, a defiant city boy who gradually adjusts to his foster parents, Bella and Hector, in New Zealand's countryside.Hector and Ricky never got along, but following Bella's untimely passing, Ricky, who doesn't want to go back to the orphanage, flees with his combative uncle Hec. As a result, a manhunt is launched across the country, so they hide in the bush and develop a system of survival.

‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was critically acclaimed, with many critics appreciating Dennison and Neill's chemistry and performances. The movie was ranked as the best movie by Empire magazine.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Four vampires, whose ages are in the range of 183 to 8000, are featured in the horror-comedy ‘What We Do in the Shadows’. These vampires are attempting to live in the present day while dealing with situations such as flatmate disputes, entering nightclubs to meet women, wearing the latest trends, and living on a restricted diet. It is the first movie in the series bearing the same name.

Starring Jemaine Clement, Rhys Darby, Jonny Brugh, and Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, ‘What We Do in the Shadows' received critical acclaim, with most critics calling it a "bloody good fun" film. 

