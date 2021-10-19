This year let's celebrate an 'Eco-friendly Diwali'

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a festival of lights that brings joy to people. It's a season of fun, laughter, heaps of sweets, pretty clothes, and...crackers?

Nope! Crackers are anything but an integral part of the festival. Celebrating a holiday does not necessarily have to be harmful to the planet that we live on. 

Firecrackers burn and release smoke into the air, causing air pollution. This causes health hazards. In today's world, where climate change is a reality, we certainly don't want that. So, this year we bring for you (less harmful) ways to celebrate the festival of lights. You may already be aware of all these things, but a reminder never hurts. 

Here are some eco-friendly ways to celebrate our festive season:

Who doesn't love a good rangoli?

Making rangoli on the eve of Diwali is an age-old tradition that we still practice today. The pretty colours, the mesmerizing designs...I'm telling you it's an art.

This year let's welcome our guests and please goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha with beautiful and less harmful art. 

This Diwali, do not use artificial colours. Their fleeting beauty can be harmful to you, your children and wait for it...the planet. 

Instead, you can use natural ingredients like rice, turmeric, flowers, leaves, and pulses that are not only harmless but are also pocket-friendly. 

Another alternative (a bit wasteful, but definitely less harmful) is using flour mixed with food colouring of your choice. Voila! pretty colours.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Twinkle twinkle...little diya

As an integral part of Laxmi Pooja as well as enhancing the beauty of Rangoli, Diyas are an essential part of Diwali. There is no doubt that Diyas are a traditional Diwali decoration item that adds a festive touch to the decoration.

Irrefutably diyas are not that harmful to our planet (notice the "that"). Here's one suggestion: Avoid the painted ones since they have chemical colours smeared over them and look for natural eco-friendly ones. 

The candles, on the other hand, are only intended for a single-use, they consume energy in their creation, they are petroleum-based, and they release toxins into the air when they burn. So, do try to avoid these. 

Now, who's ready for the mandatory Diya light selfie!?

(Photograph:ANI)

Boom, boom, pow

For many, especially children, Diwali wouldn't be complete without crackers, and there are a number of environmentally friendly crackers flooding the market and they are definitely less polluting than others. However, if you can, stay away from fireworks this Diwali.

Get all the children of the community out for a nature walk in the evening and light sky lanterns instead of crackers to celebrate this festival of lights.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Presents!!!

This year, do not get the same box of sweets that you have been getting on previous occasions. Let's face it, we all love sweets, but how many of us enjoy being gifted ten boxes of rasgullas? 

Why not try something new? Giving plants instead of fancy gifts this year can be more meaningful and (maybe) appreciated by your friends and family. As well as providing fresh air, plants will also enhance the beauty of their home decor.

Truthfully, I wouldn't mind receiving some cold hard cash either, at least I would be able to purchase what I want. Can you relate?

(Photograph:Twitter)

How about some eco-friendly lanterns ?

Lanterns with fairy lights are very popular and can be found almost anywhere today. As an alternative to buying plastic decor items, you could paint old newspapers and hang them like lanterns. Imagine the lantern scene in Tangled, now that was Diwali goals!

And that's it. Here's to a less harmful Diwali.

(Photograph:Twitter)

