/This US fighter jet was so stealthy, its own engineers couldn’t find after crash

In 2023, a US Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II went missing mid-flight after the pilot ejected during a training exercise over South Carolina. The shocking part? The jet kept flying on autopilot for nearly 100 km, and nobody military or engineers could find it for over 24 hours. A literal stealth jet playing hide-and-seek with the world.
The F-35 is built to evade radar, jam detection systems, and appear almost invisible to enemy tracking tech. But in this bizarre case, its stealth systems worked a little too well. Even search aircraft couldn’t locate it from above, and radar systems failed to track the jet as it flew like a ghost over populated areas.
After experiencing a “mishap”, the pilot safely ejected—but the jet didn’t crash right away. Instead, it continued flying itself on autopilot. Military officials were forced to publicly ask civilians for help: “If anyone finds a missing F-35, please call us.” Yes, that actually happened. America’s most advanced jet had become a stealthy runaway.
You’d think a $100 million aircraft would come with a “Find My Jet” feature. But the F-35’s stealth tech is designed to not transmit signals that could expose its location. Add in no active transponders, jamming systems, and thick forested terrain, and you’ve got a situation where even the Pentagon couldn’t find its own plane.
After more than 24 hours of national memes and mystery, the jet was finally found in a rural area in South Carolina. It had crashed and disintegrated, leaving behind a debris field instead of an intact aircraft. Engineers and recovery teams scrambled to collect the wreckage, trying to figure out how their stealth masterpiece had pulled a disappearing act.
While the F-35’s stealth design is a major military asset, the 2023 incident showed just how far that invisibility can go to the point where it disappears from its own team. It’s the kind of thing you'd expect in a spy thriller or Black Mirror episode: the tech outsmarting its own creators. Only this time, it was real.
