This Tiny Himalayan Town Might Be India’s Best-Kept Secret

Photos: This offbeat destination remains relatively undiscovered by mass tourism, preserving its pristine environment and offering a peaceful, authentic experience for adventurous travellers.

Authored by: WION Web Team
This Tiny Himalayan Town Might Be India’s Best-Kept Secret: (Wikimedia Commons)
Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh
1/6

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Jibhi is a peaceful, unexplored town in the Banjar Valley. It is situated in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. It is surrounded with lush greenery and snow.

Old Wooden Homes & Hidden Trails
2/6

Old Wooden Homes & Hidden Trails

Here you can find ancient Himachal cottages and wander serene forest paths that locals still use. Here, the temperature generally ranges between 10 °C and 25 °C, making it a good place for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Real Himachali Food
3/6

Real Himachali Food

There are local stalls in Jibhi where you can find fresh local foods like siddu and raja-chawal, dal-roti, and more. Tourism and the food industry are good sources of income for local people here.

Beautiful Waterfalls
4/6

Beautiful Waterfalls

It has plenty of waterfalls, from Jibhi Waterfall to Serolsar Lake. It is a good place for hiking, bird watching and fishing to spend your holidays.

Is It Budget Friendly?
5/6

Is It Budget Friendly?

This place can help you to disconnect from stress, reconnect with yourself. It is ideal for writers, solo travellers, and dreamers. This town has its local culture and food.

Perfect for Soul Reset
6/6

Perfect for Soul Reset

Jibhi is a budget-friendly place to go. Homestays are affordable, food is local, and nature’s therapy is free. You can travel here with your loved ones.

travel
