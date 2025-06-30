LOGIN
This small TDS error could trigger an ITR investigation! Here's why it might raise a red flag

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 14:17 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 14:17 IST

One of the key triggers for scrutiny this year is an incorrect or inflated TDS claim. If the TDS mentioned in the ITR does not match what is reflected in Form 26AS or AIS, the return may be flagged for further review. Taxpayers must cross-check these details before submitting their return.

New Income Tax Rules 2025:
New Income Tax Rules 2025:

The Income Tax Department has introduced fresh scrutiny guidelines for Assessment Year 2025–26. These are part of a broader effort to reduce tax evasion by matching declared income with actual financial behaviour. Here's what taxpayers need to know:

Scrutiny to Intensify Based on TDS Mismatches
Scrutiny to Intensify Based on TDS Mismatches

One of the key triggers for scrutiny this year is an incorrect or inflated TDS claim. If the TDS mentioned in the ITR does not match what is reflected in Form 26AS or AIS, the return may be flagged for further review. Taxpayers must cross-check these details before submitting their return.

Mismatch Between Spending and Declared Income
Mismatch Between Spending and Declared Income

The tax department is using data analytics to flag cases where individuals show low income but have significant spending patterns, such as luxury purchases, foreign travel, or property investments. These cases are being prioritised for investigation.

High-Value Transactions Under Scanner
High-Value Transactions Under Scanner

Transactions such as credit card spends over Rs 10 lakh, property purchases above Rs 30 lakh, or cash deposits exceeding Rs 2 lakh are being closely monitored. These are now matched with reported income to identify inconsistencies.

Mandatory Scrutiny in Certain Circumstances
Mandatory Scrutiny in Certain Circumstances

New scrutiny rules apply automatically in specific cases:

  • Tax surveys (Section 133A) will lead to compulsory review.
  • Search and seizure cases conducted between April 2023 and March 2025 will be scrutinised.
  • Repeated undeclared income of over Rs 50 lakh in metros or Rs 20 lakh in non-metros will invite investigation.
  • Inputs from agencies like CBI or ED may also result in scrutiny.
Common Filing Errors That Can Trigger Scrutiny
Common Filing Errors That Can Trigger Scrutiny

Mistakes such as not disclosing FD or savings interest, making unsupported exemption claims, or omitting income from assets held in the names of spouses or children can prompt investigation. Under Section 64, income from such assets is taxable in the hands of the person who invested the money.

Behaviour-Based Monitoring with AI and Analytics
Behaviour-Based Monitoring with AI and Analytics

Scrutiny is now data-driven. The department analyses bank activity, investment history, and lifestyle patterns. A mismatch between lifestyle and income may attract attention, even if no direct errors are present in the return.

How to File Safely in 2025
How to File Safely in 2025

Taxpayers are advised to:

  • Reconcile Form 26AS, AIS, and bank records.
  • Report all sources of income honestly, including minor interest amounts.
  • Maintain clear records of cash transactions, especially for business income.
  • Disclose sources of income for high-value or luxury spending.
  • The 2025 ITR scrutiny framework reflects a shift toward integrated financial monitoring. Taxpayers should take extra care to ensure accuracy and transparency to avoid unwanted notices.

