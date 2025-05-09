Advertisment
Photos

This Rolex watch was tested at the peak of Mount Everest! Learn all about the Explorer

Since 1953, the Rolex Explorer has been the trusted companion for explorers and adventurers. Designed for the world’s toughest journeys, it is famous for its strength, simple style and reliability in any condition.

Abhinav Yadav
7 Reasons the Rolex Explorer Is the Ultimate Adventure Watch Photograph: (Rolex)
Rolex Explorer
Why the Rolex Explorer Is a Legend
1/7

Rolex Explorer

Tested on Mount Everest
Born on Everest – The Explorer’s Origins
2/7

Tested on Mount Everest

The Rolex Explorer was inspired by the first successful climb of Mount Everest. Rolex tested its watches on real expeditions, making the Explorer a true tool for those who dare to go further. Its clear black dial and tough steel case made it a favourite for climbers and travellers.

The Classic
How the Explorer Has Changed
3/7

The Classic

While the Explorer’s look has stayed classic, its technology has improved. Early models were 36mm, however, now you can choose from 36mm, 39mm or the new 40mm Explorer. Each generation brings stronger steel, better water resistance and more accurate movements.

Oystersteel Case
The Classic Explorer 36 – Pure and Timeless
4/7

Oystersteel Case

The 36mm Explorer is the purest version, loved for its simple black dial, glowing markers and strong Oystersteel case. It is perfect for daily wear and tough enough for any adventure.

Explorer 40
The Explorer 40 – Bigger and Bolder
5/7

Explorer 40

In 2023, Rolex launched the Explorer 40, offering a larger 40mm case for those who want a bolder look. It keeps the classic Explorer style but brings a modern presence to the wrist.

Functions
The Explorer II – For Extreme Conditions
6/7

Functions

The Explorer is built for the most demanding explorers. With a 42mm case, 24-hour hand and GMT function, it is perfect for cave explorers and travellers who need to track two time zones.

Legacy of Rolex
Why the Explorer Remains King
7/7

Legacy of Rolex

The Rolex Explorer is more than a watch – it is a symbol of courage, reliability and timeless style. Whether you choose a vintage legend or the latest model, the Explorer is ready for any journey, anywhere in the world. With inputs from agencies.

