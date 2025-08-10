LOGIN
THIS place is known as the 'Sleeping State of India'—Here's why

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 18:36 IST

Himachal Pradesh is known as the Sleeping State of India. But have you ever wondered why? Take a look at this article to know why this state is popular with this name.

1. Early sleeping culture





The first reason is due to the early sleeping and early rising culture. The lifestyle in the villages of this state is simple and natural. People begin their day early but eat dinner before dark and go to bed as soon as night comes.

2. Calm mountain environment





The natural beauty of the state contributes to its calm environment as it is surrounded by snow-clad peaks, lush valleys, and pristine rivers. The climate and landscape foster a restful atmosphere that stands in stark contrast to busy cityscapes.

3. Peaceful villages & slow-paced life





Himachal Pradesh’s villages are commonly known for their serene ambience and slow pace. Life here isn’t dictated by the urban rush but by the rhythm of nature. Villagers often go to bed early and wake with the sunrise, marking a daily routine that reflects tranquillity rather than modern hustle.

4. Health-oriented ecosystem





Himachal focuses on a healthy and eco-friendly life, as it has become the first smoke-free state in India. It also maintains stringent restrictions on the use of plastic. Such mindfulness supports its peaceful reputation and reinforces a calm and intentional community life.

5. Blending peace with adventure and spirituality





Himachal is far from dull despite its sleepy charm. This state offers a balanced mix of relaxation and excitement: spiritual retreats in Dharamshala, trekking in Tirthan Valley or Spiti, skiing in Manali, and yoga and wellness centres, all set against the backdrop of a relaxed lifestyle.

