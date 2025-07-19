/This pilot stole an entire Soviet fighter jet and fled to another country!

In September 1976, Soviet pilot Viktor Belenko risked everything in a single, extraordinary flight. Steering the USSR’s most secret fighter, the MiG-25 Foxbat, he broke from formation and fled to Japan, offering the West its first look at a jet once thought unstoppable. Nearly fifty years later, Belenko’s name returned to headlines after reports of his death in Illinois in 2023 at age 76. His daring escape remains one of the Cold War’s most remarkable acts of defiance, a lone pilot’s gamble that reshaped military intelligence forever. Belenko’s choice risked being shot down by Soviet, Japanese or even American forces.

