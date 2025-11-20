LOGIN
This part of the F-35 fighter jet that even pilots are not allowed to open

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 22:21 IST

The F-35B’s lift fan cover hides a powerful 50-inch fan that provides the vertical thrust needed for hovering and short take-offs. Automatically opened only in STOVL mode, it works with the jet’s thrust-vectoring system to enable operations from ships and short runways.

What Is the Lift Fan Cover?
(Photograph: X)

The lift fan cover is located directly behind the F-35B cockpit. It conceals a massive 50-inch diameter fan that provides vertical thrust during short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) operations.​

The Lift Fan Generates Over 20,000 Pounds of Thrust
(Photograph: X)

When activated, the two-stage contra-rotating lift fan produces more than 20,000 pounds of downward thrust. This force prevents the aircraft from tipping forward during vertical landings and supports hovering.​

Automatic Door Operation During STOVL Mode
(Photograph: X)

The lift fan cover opens automatically when the pilot activates STOVL mode with a single button press. Multiple doors including lift fan inlet and exhaust doors, roll nozzle doors, and auxiliary inlet doors open in a coordinated sequence.​​

Why Pilots Cannot Manually Open It
(Photograph: US Air Force)

The lift fan cover is part of the engine propulsion system, not a cockpit control. Opening it requires specific mechanical procedures and safety checks that only trained ground engineers can perform during maintenance.​

Powered by a Drive Shaft from the Main Engine
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A drive shaft connects the F-35B's main engine to the lift fan through a clutch system. When engaged, the engine's low-pressure turbine spins the fan at high speed, delivering the necessary vertical thrust.​

The System Works with Thrust Vectoring
(Photograph: X)

The lift fan works alongside a three-bearing swivel module at the rear, which redirects engine exhaust downward. Together with roll posts under the wings, this system provides 40,000 pounds of total vertical thrust for stable hovering.​

Critical for Carrier and Short-Runway Operations
(Photograph: X)

The lift fan allows the F-35B to operate from small aircraft carriers and forward bases with limited runway space. This capability makes it one of the most versatile fighter jets for amphibious and expeditionary missions.​​

