/This Pakistani physicist ran a dangerous nuclear black market, but how did he supply stolen blueprints to Iran?

In 2003, a ship bound for Libya carrying centrifuge parts exposed Khan’s network. Investigations linked similar materials to Iran and North Korea. Under pressure, Khan appeared on Pakistani television in 2004 and confessed to nuclear proliferation, though he claimed to have acted independently of the state. Even today, Iran’s nuclear infrastructure carries the signature of Khan’s blueprints. Israeli intelligence suggests that Iran’s now-halted AMAD weapons programme used designs from his network. He later died in Islamabad on Sunday October 10, 2021 of Covid-related complications at the age of 85.