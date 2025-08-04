LOGIN
This Made-in-India radar helps the Tejas Mk2 fighter jet track and lock onto 50 enemy aircraft at once

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 14:35 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 19:02 IST

Tejas Mk2’s home-grown Uttam AESA radar uses gallium-nitride tech to track 50 airborne targets over 150 km, map ground and sea in bad weather, is capable of resisting jamming, and fuses sensors. 

Tejas Mk2 Uttam AESA Radar
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tejas Mk2 Uttam AESA Radar

At the centre of Tejas Mk2 is the Indian-made Uttam AESA radar, which is built with advanced gallium nitride modules. It can detect fighter targets over 150 kilometres away and track up to 50 at once. With 18 operating modes, Uttam handles air-to-air, ground, and maritime roles, which makes it among the world’s best radars.

Real-Time Multi-Target Engagement
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Real-Time Multi-Target Engagement

Uttam can lock on to and track many aircraft at once up to 50, with four high-priority targets ready for instant action. Its advanced computing lets Tejas Mk2 engage several threats together, which boosts both flexibility and pilot safety in combat.

High-Resolution Ground and Sea Mapping
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

High-Resolution Ground and Sea Mapping

With its air-to-ground synthetic aperture radar (SAR) mode, Uttam delivers sharp images of terrain, vehicles, and ships even in bad weather. This helps pilots spot enemies, map out obstacles, and carry out land or sea strikes with top precision.

Unmatched Electronic Warfare Defence
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Unmatched Electronic Warfare Defence

Uttam is built to resist jamming and electronic attacks, using what’s known as electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM). With quad-band modules and backup systems, it remains reliable even if enemies try to block or confuse the radar.

Low Probability of Intercept
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Low Probability of Intercept

Unlike older radars, The new Uttam is designed for a ‘low probability of intercept’, making it far harder for enemies to spot or lock on to the Mk2 during missions. This stealthier radar helps pilots strike or escape before being noticed, which is vital in modern combat.

Sensor Fusion
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Sensor Fusion

Tejas Mk2 brings together data from the Uttam radar, infrared search and track, missile warnings, secure datalinks, and navigation. All this information is merged into one clear display, giving pilots a full tactical view even if one sensor is jammed.

Networked Warfare A Major Leap Forward
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Networked Warfare A Major Leap Forward

Tejas Mk2 can share radar and sensor data instantly with other jets. By flying and fighting as a networked team, pilots spot threats, track missiles, and plan attacks together.

