/This jet survived 4000 missiles and flew faster than a bullet! All about SR-71 Blackbird

The SR-71 Blackbird was a strategic reconnaissance aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin’s top-secret Skunk Works division in the 1960s. It served under the US Air Force from 1966 to 1998. Built at the height of the Cold War, its mission was simple yet revolutionary: fly faster and higher than anything else, gather intelligence deep inside enemy territory, and get out before anyone could react. Only 32 units were ever built and none were ever lost to enemy fire.