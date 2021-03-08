This is how Women's Day was celebrated world over

Equal status for women is something that is not universal even in third decade of 21st century. We've come a long way, but there are miles ahead. Check out how Women's Day was celebrated in different countries across the world
Spain
In Madrid, women took out a march to assert their rights and to celebrate Women's Day
(Photograph:Reuters)
India
In Mumbai, there was a bike rally to mark Women's Day
Australia
Hundreds of women gathered outside government buildings in Sydney to mark Women's Day
A variety of workers - from nurses and teachers to hairdressers and transport workers - took part in the gathering
Algeria
In Algeria, women wore traditional clothes and sang songs together