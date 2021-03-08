This is how Women's Day was celebrated world over

Equal status for women is something that is not universal even in third decade of 21st century. We've come a long way, but there are miles ahead. Check out how Women's Day was celebrated in different countries across the world

 

 

View in App

Spain

Spain

In Madrid, women took out a march to assert their rights and to celebrate Women's Day

(Photograph:Reuters)

India

India

In Mumbai, there was a bike rally to mark Women's Day

(Photograph:Reuters)

Australia

Australia

Hundreds of women gathered outside government buildings in Sydney to mark Women's Day

(Photograph:Reuters)

Australia

Australia

A variety of workers - from nurses and teachers to hairdressers and transport workers - took part in the gathering

(Photograph:Reuters)

Algeria

Algeria

In Algeria, women wore traditional clothes and sang songs together

(Photograph:Reuters)

Read in App