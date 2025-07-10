/This fighter jet would set itself on fire if you flew it wrong! All about MiG-25 Foxbat

The MiG-25 was so fast that it could melt its own engines if pushed too far. Though its top speed was often cited as Mach 3.2, that velocity was considered unsafe.
The MiG-25 Foxbat was one of the most feared and misunderstood fighter jets of the Cold War. Designed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s, the aircraft was built to do one thing exceptionally well: fly at blistering speeds and extreme altitudes to intercept American bombers and spy planes like the SR-71 Blackbird. Capable of speeds over Mach 2.8, it was one of the fastest military jets ever built. But behind that speed lay a dangerous truth, flying it too hard could literally cause it to catch fire.
The MiG-25 was so fast that it could melt its own engines if pushed too far. Though its top speed was often cited as Mach 3.2, that velocity was considered unsafe. If pilots exceeded Mach 2.8 for more than a few minutes, the titanium-alloy engine turbine blades would overheat, warp, or even ignite. Soviet pilots were explicitly warned: go too fast, and your plane might cook itself mid-air. Some pilots who ignored the warnings returned with engines so damaged they had to be scrapped immediately.
The Foxbat was rushed into development after the US introduced the B-70 Valkyrie and SR-71 Blackbird, both capable of high-speed, high-altitude operations. The Soviets needed something that could reach high altitudes quickly and strike fast. Instead of prioritising manoeuvrability or stealth, the MiG-25 focused solely on raw speed and climb rate. Its frame was made from steel and nickel alloys, making it durable but heavy and poorly suited for prolonged dogfights. The engines were enormous and extremely powerful, but not meant for extended performance at top speed.
When the MiG-25 was first spotted by NATO, it caused panic. Western intelligence believed it to be a highly manoeuvrable superjet. In reality, it was fast but clumsy in close combat. It wasn't until 1976, when Soviet pilot Viktor Belenko defected to Japan in a MiG-25, that the West learned the truth: the aircraft had limited avionics, weak radar, and a short combat range. But its sheer speed and height gave it one key strength, it could outrun missiles.
Even with its overheating issues, the MiG-25 was an incredible piece of engineering. It could reach altitudes over 80,000 feet, fly at nearly three times the speed of sound, and carry powerful air-to-air missiles designed to shoot down American spy planes. It served with several countries for decades and was even adapted into a reconnaissance and bomber variant. It wasn’t elegant but it was terrifyingly effective at what it was built to do: show up fast and make enemies run.
The Foxbat’s legacy lives on. It laid the foundation for the MiG-31, a more stable and modern interceptor still used by Russia today. Its raw speed and simplicity represent an era when aircraft design pushed engineering to the limit, even if that meant the plane might self-destruct. The MiG-25 is a reminder that in Cold War aviation, power often came with risk and sometimes, that risk meant your engines could light themselves on fire mid-flight.