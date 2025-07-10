/This fighter jet would set itself on fire if you flew it wrong! All about MiG-25 Foxbat

The MiG-25 was so fast that it could melt its own engines if pushed too far. Though its top speed was often cited as Mach 3.2, that velocity was considered unsafe. If pilots exceeded Mach 2.8 for more than a few minutes, the titanium-alloy engine turbine blades would overheat, warp, or even ignite. Soviet pilots were explicitly warned: go too fast, and your plane might cook itself mid-air. Some pilots who ignored the warnings returned with engines so damaged they had to be scrapped immediately.