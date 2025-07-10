/This fighter jet would have dropped nuclear bombs while flying upside down! All about the TSR-2

Despite being decades ahead of its time, the TSR-2 programme was cancelled in 1965 after just one prototype flew. The reasons were complex, political infighting, rapidly escalating costs, and shifting alliances with the United States played a part. The UK government opted to purchase American F-111 aircraft instead, despite the TSR-2’s superior performance in many areas. There were also growing doubts within the RAF about the relevance of manned nuclear delivery in an age where ballistic missiles were becoming dominant. In the end, the project was shelved, and most of the aircraft and documentation were destroyed, ending what could have been a revolutionary leap in military aviation.