/This fighter jet can fold its wings in mid-air flight and was used in Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun'

Swing wings, or variable-sweep wings, allow a fighter jet to change the angle of its wings during flight. When extended outward, the wings give the plane more lift and better manoeuvrability, perfect for takeoff, landing, or tight turns. But when the jet needs to go fast, really fast, the wings sweep back to cut through the air with less drag. It’s like having two jets in one: a nimble dogfighter and a supersonic interceptor.