This fighter jet can carry most number of missiles in a single mission

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 23, 2025, 18:30 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 18:30 IST

When it comes to speed, others for agility. Some of the most advanced fighter jets are made for stealth, speed, etc. But when it comes to carrying most weaponry, then this jet comes it is most heavily armed fighter jets.

The Missile Leader
1 / 6
(Photograph: Boeing)

As per written in AeroTime, the Boeing F-15EX Eagle II is the fighter jet that can carry the most missiles. It is known for its huge payload and is part of the United States Air Force.

How Many Missiles it can carry?
2 / 6
(Photograph: Boeing)

The F-15EX Eagle II can carry up to 22 air-to-air missiles at once. This is the largest number for any fighter jet in service right now, making it a leader in modern aerial combat.

What Makes It Special?
3 / 6
(Photograph: Boeing)

The F-15EX has 12 external hardpoints and room for more weapons. Its strong wings and frame let it hold many heavy missiles without losing balance or speed.

Advanced Design
4 / 6
(Photograph: Boeing)

According to Boeing, this fighter uses an advanced design called "open mission systems". This lets the jet safely add new missiles and technology and can be updated as per future need, keeping it up to date for years.

Payload Capacity
5 / 6
(Photograph: Boeing)

The Eagle II has a maximum payload of 13,300 kilogrammes, which is about 29,500 pounds. This lets it carry many types of missiles, including long and short-range options.

Why Is It Needed?
6 / 6
(Photograph: Boeing)

The jet is used for missions where carrying many missiles is important. It is not focused on stealth but on being able to fire a lot of missiles when needed, especially when working with other jets.

