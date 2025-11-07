/This European country went cashless and embraced a digital economy!

It had already built key pieces of infrastructure long before it became fully cash‑free. The nation introduced banknotes in 1661 and installed Europe’s first automatic teller machine in 1967. It was the first European country to issue banknotes. Ironically, it looks to be one of the first to get rid of them. Over the last decade, the rise of a nationwide mobile payment system (“Swish”), the proliferation of contactless card payments and banks phasing out cash-handling in branches helped accelerate the shift. By 2022, cash transactions accounted for under 8 per cent of retail payments, according to the central bank.

