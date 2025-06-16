/This drug syndicate controls an entire state in Mexico! All about Sinaloa Cartel

The Sinaloa Cartel, considered one of the most powerful drug trafficking organisations in the world, has operated with near-sovereign control over parts of Mexico. Here’s what you need to know about its rise, operations, and global impact.
The Sinaloa Cartel is a Mexico-based criminal syndicate involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, arms smuggling, and violent crime. It originated in the Mexican state of Sinaloa and rose to prominence in the 1990s.
It was co-founded by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, and others. “El Chapo” later became its most notorious leader, managing the cartel’s global narcotics empire until his capture and extradition to the United States.
The cartel operates across five continents, trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. It runs a complex network of smugglers, corrupt officials, and front businesses, making billions annually.
By exploiting weak law enforcement, bribing local officials, and eliminating rivals, the cartel established dominance in the region. Sinaloa today is often described as a narco-state where the cartel operates parallel to government authority.
“El Chapo” was arrested in 2016 and extradited to the U.S. in 2017. In 2019, he was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced to life in prison. Despite his imprisonment, the cartel remains powerful under new leadership, including his sons, known as "Los Chapitos."
The cartel uses extreme violence to protect its operations, including assassinations, torture, and mass killings. Its clashes with Mexican forces have led to widespread casualties and fear among civilians.
The Sinaloa Cartel is one of the largest exporters of fentanyl into the United States, a synthetic opioid responsible for a surge in overdose deaths. US authorities have designated it a top national security threat.