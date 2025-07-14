/This drone could replace fighter jets within 5 years! Meet XQ 58 Valkyrie

Meet the XQ-58 Valkyrie - a smart combat drone designed to fly alongside fighter jets. With long-range AI tech and low cost, it could shape the future of air combat. Can it really replace fighter jets?
The XQ-58 Valkyrie is an unmanned combat drone built by Kratos Defence. It is designed to fly with manned jets, like the F-35, and can carry bombs or missiles. The US Air Force and Marine Corps are testing it as a “loyal wingman” for future missions.
The Valkyrie drone can fly up to 3,000 miles (about 4,800 km) without refuelling. It reaches speeds of around 650 miles per hour (Mach 0.72). This allows it to travel long distances and support missions far from base, according to Kratos and Air Force reports.
Each Valkyrie drone costs about $4-6 million, depending on the version and order size. If more than 100 are built per year, the price could drop to $2 million per drone. This makes it much cheaper than traditional fighter jets, as reported by Kratos and industry analysts.
The drone can launch from a trailer using rockets or from a runway with a special trolley. It lands by parachute. Valkyrie can fly alone, in groups, or alongside piloted jets. It uses artificial intelligence to follow mission plans or respond to pilot commands.
Valkyrie can carry bombs, missiles, or sensors in its internal bay or on its wings. It can scout enemy positions, jam signals, or attack targets. The drone is designed to be “attritable,” meaning it is low-cost and can be used in risky missions where losing it is acceptable.
Military planners say drones like Valkyrie could take on fighter jets, which would reduce the risk to human pilots. In recent tests, F-35 and F-16 jets have controlled Valkyrie drones in flight, showing how manned and unmanned aircraft can work together.
AI drones such as the XQ-58 Valkyrie may soon become a common part of air forces. Their low cost, long range, and teamwork with piloted jets could change how wars are fought in the sky. The US military is investing in these systems for the next generation of air combat.