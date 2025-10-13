/This country that runs on faith and finance! Inside Holy See’s billion-dollar empire

Despite covering just 110 acres, Vatican City is a fully sovereign entity with its own governance and financial system. Its economy is a mix of religious revenue and modern finance. Key income sources include donations from the global Catholic community, notably the Peter’s Pence collection, as well as museum admissions, and the sale of stamps, coins, and souvenirs. Entities such as the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) and the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR) manage day-to-day financial operations, investments, and assets for the Holy See.