THIS Country has world’s costliest visa — It's not US or European nations, guess who?

Published: Nov 12, 2025, 19:19 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 19:19 IST

You often thought of visiting the US or Europe and acquiring their expensive visa. But have you ever wondered which nation has the most expensive visa in the world? Let's have a look at the article and know why it is expensive.

Hundreds of dollars per day
Hundreds of dollars per day

When we talk about international travel and expensive visas, the US, the European nations or the Central East nations always come into our head. But what if I were to tell you that none of these nations are in the list? Surprisingly, this country's visa itself can cost you hundreds of dollars per day.

Most Expensive Visa
Most Expensive Visa

Bhutan tops the chart for having one of the world’s most expensive tourist visas — surprising, isn’t it? Southeast Asian nation and India’s immediate neighbour scores high on Himalayan beauty and cultural heritage.

Himalayan Nation
Himalayan Nation

Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, this small South Asian kingdom, known for its breathtaking beauty and rich cultural heritage, has redefined tourism as mindful travel. Its unique visa model, based on a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), makes Bhutan the costliest destination to visit on a per-day basis. Now know why its visa is expensive?

Economic Angle
Economic Angle

Bhutan’s Sustainable Development Fee (USD 100 per night) ensures that tourism directly funds the nation’s social welfare — from free healthcare and education to forest and monastery conservation. The model turns tourism into a sustainable revenue stream while limiting overcrowding.

Environmental Angle
Environmental Angle

Bhutan’s fee isn’t a mere tax; it sustains the country’s carbon-negative status. With forests covering 70 per cent of its land, every visitor essentially contributes to keeping Bhutan’s environment pristine and its air among the cleanest in Asia.

Cultural Angle
Cultural Angle

Unlike its Himalayan neighbours, Bhutan welcomes only about 315,000 visitors annually. Guided by its Gross National Happiness philosophy, the nation prioritises cultural preservation and ecological balance over mass tourism — ensuring every traveller leaves a positive footprint.

