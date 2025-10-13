/This country has no army, 18 billionaires and one of the highest GDP in the world

LOGIN
Monaco has no standing military force. Instead, it uses a treaty with France to outsource defence—and houses 18 billionaires amidst its elite, high-security microstate lifestyle.

1. Monaco’s Unique Defence Setup
1. Monaco’s Unique Defence Setup

The Principality of Monaco does not maintain a standing army. Instead, defence responsibility is delegated under treaties with France. France handles Monaco’s external security, while Monaco’s own forces are limited to police and ceremonial duties. The Franco-Monegasque Treaty of 1918 formalised this arrangement.

2. Treaty with France Ensures Protection
2. Treaty with France Ensures Protection

Monaco and France have deep historical ties, particularly in security. In 2017, a general security agreement renewed cooperation in national security and classified information sharing. This ensures Monaco remains protected without its own military force.

3. The Richest Microstate per Capita
3. The Richest Microstate per Capita

Monaco has one of the highest GDPs per capita in the world, surpassing many larger nations. Its wealth comes from finance, luxury real estate, tourism, and favourable tax laws.

4. How Many Billionaires Call Monaco Home?
4. How Many Billionaires Call Monaco Home?

As of the latest reports, there are 18 billionaires residing in Monaco. These ultra-rich individuals bring enormous wealth despite the country’s small size.

5. Why Monaco Doesn’t Need Soldiers
5. Why Monaco Doesn’t Need Soldiers

With no army of its own, Monaco relies exclusively on France for external threats. Internally, law enforcement and civil defence units (police) maintain order. The arrangement works because Monaco has stable borders, strong diplomatic relations, and significant soft power from its wealth and global prestige.

6. Where Wealth Meets Security Strategy
6. Where Wealth Meets Security Strategy

Conclusion
Conclusion

