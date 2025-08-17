LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /This cosmic circle can bend light! Understanding the science behind Einstein Ring

This cosmic circle can bend light! Understanding the science behind 'Einstein Ring'

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 14:31 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 14:31 IST

Einstein Rings act as powerful lenses, magnifying galaxies so distant that even our strongest telescopes couldn’t otherwise see them. This helps astronomers study the early universe and hidden cosmic structures.

What is an Einstein Ring?
1 / 7
(Photograph: Grok AI)

What is an Einstein Ring?

An Einstein Ring is a rare cosmic illusion where light from a distant galaxy or star gets bent into a perfect circle by the gravity of another massive object in its path. It’s one of the clearest demonstrations of Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

How does gravity bend light?
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

How does gravity bend light?

According to Einstein, gravity isn’t just a pull, it warps space-time itself. When light passes near a supermassive object like a galaxy or black hole, its path curves, creating what scientists call gravitational lensing.

Why does it form a circle?
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Why does it form a circle?

If the source (background galaxy), lens (massive object), and observer (us on Earth) are perfectly aligned, the bent light spreads evenly around, forming a complete glowing ring — the Einstein Ring.

A natural cosmic magnifying glass
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

A natural cosmic magnifying glass

Einstein Rings act as powerful lenses, magnifying galaxies so distant that even our strongest telescopes couldn’t otherwise see them. This helps astronomers study the early universe and hidden cosmic structures.

Einstein was right (again)
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Einstein was right (again)

When Einstein predicted light bending around massive objects in 1915, even he doubted we’d ever observe it. Today, Einstein Rings are direct evidence that his theory of relativity still holds true across billions of light-years.

Rare but breathtaking
6 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

Rare but breathtaking

Einstein Rings are extremely rare because perfect alignment is needed. Astronomers often find them using powerful observatories like Hubble or the James Webb Space Telescope, and each discovery makes global headlines.

Beyond the beauty: What’s next?
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA/Hubble)

Beyond the beauty: What’s next?

These cosmic circles aren’t just pretty. Scientists use them to map dark matter, measure the expansion of the universe, and even search for exoplanets hiding in distant galaxies.

Trending Photo

This cosmic circle can bend light! Understanding the science behind 'Einstein Ring'
7

This cosmic circle can bend light! Understanding the science behind 'Einstein Ring'

8 Popular k-dramas featuring Kim Ji-won: Descendants of the Sun, Queen of Tears and more
9

8 Popular k-dramas featuring Kim Ji-won: Descendants of the Sun, Queen of Tears and more

From Jenna Ortega to Christina Ricci: Wednesday Season 2 Cast Net Worth Will Surprise You
7

From Jenna Ortega to Christina Ricci: Wednesday Season 2 Cast Net Worth Will Surprise You

Robert De Niro birthday: 8 iconic roles of all time played by Academy winner
9

Robert De Niro birthday: 8 iconic roles of all time played by Academy winner

From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, 5 players with most days as no.1 Test bowler, check who tops list
5

From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, 5 players with most days as no.1 Test bowler, check who tops list