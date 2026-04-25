/This company becomes first to be wiped out by AI...

The corporate bleeding accelerated at a terrifying pace. To survive, Chegg initiated brutal restructuring, laying off 22% of its workforce in May 2025, and another 45% (388 employees) by October 2025. By early 2026, the company’s stock was trading at roughly $1.00—battling to avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. In just 39 months, 99% of its market capitalization had been wiped off the map.