This city has more bicycles than cars!

Published: Nov 17, 2025, 15:26 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 15:26 IST

Amsterdam is famous worldwide for its love of bicycles. With over 1 million bikes for 800,000 people, it is the city where bicycles outnumber cars. Nearly 60% of people in Amsterdam use bicycles to commute daily, making it a model city for green transport.

Amsterdam has around 1 million bicycles for a population of about 800,000. Bikes outnumber cars, making cycling the primary mode of transport for locals.​

About 60 per cent of Amsterdam’s residents commute by bike. Cycling is faster, more convenient, and healthier for daily travel.​

The city offers over 400 km of dedicated cycle paths, separate from roads and sidewalks. Special bike traffic lights, dedicated crossings, and multi-level parking support cycling.​

Strict traffic rules favour cyclists, and motorists show respect for bikers. Cycling etiquette is part of daily life, making Amsterdam a safe city for riders of all ages.​

Cycling reduces car emissions and traffic congestion. Amsterdam’s aim is to become a car-free city with zero emissions, promoting cleaner air and better health.​

Bikes are economical for residents and tourists. Reduced dependence on cars lowers fuel costs and makes the city affordable and accessible for all.​

Amsterdam’s cycling success inspires cities globally to create bike-friendly urban spaces. The city shows how transport can be efficient, sustainable, and enjoyable.​

