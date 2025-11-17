/This city has more bicycles than cars!

Amsterdam is famous worldwide for its love of bicycles. With over 1 million bikes for 800,000 people, it is the city where bicycles outnumber cars. Nearly 60% of people in Amsterdam use bicycles to commute daily, making it a model city for green transport.
The city offers over 400 km of dedicated cycle paths, separate from roads and sidewalks. Special bike traffic lights, dedicated crossings, and multi-level parking support cycling.
Strict traffic rules favour cyclists, and motorists show respect for bikers. Cycling etiquette is part of daily life, making Amsterdam a safe city for riders of all ages.
Cycling reduces car emissions and traffic congestion. Amsterdam’s aim is to become a car-free city with zero emissions, promoting cleaner air and better health.
Bikes are economical for residents and tourists. Reduced dependence on cars lowers fuel costs and makes the city affordable and accessible for all.
Amsterdam’s cycling success inspires cities globally to create bike-friendly urban spaces. The city shows how transport can be efficient, sustainable, and enjoyable.