This Bugatti's key costs more than a 2 bhk apartment in Noida!

Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 14:21 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 14:21 IST

The key was created by Awain, a Finnish brand that specialises in luxury car keys. Their ‘Fantasy’ model, designed for the Bugatti Chiron, is embedded with 34.5 carats of diamonds, 175 grams of 18-carat gold, and takes over 100 hours to craft.

Not Just a Key – It’s a $554,000 Statement Piece
Bugatti’s custom key for the Chiron is priced at a staggering $554,000 (approx. ₹4.6 crore) — more than what many 2 BHK flats cost in Noida. But this isn’t just a tool to start the car; it’s a bespoke luxury item designed to match the exclusivity of the vehicle itself.

Crafted by Awain – The Finnish Luxury Keymaker
The key was created by Awain, a Finnish brand that specialises in luxury car keys. Their ‘Fantasy’ model, designed for the Bugatti Chiron, is embedded with 34.5 carats of diamonds, 175 grams of 18-carat gold, and takes over 100 hours to craft.

A Status Symbol for the Super-Rich
This isn’t for your average Bugatti owner. The Fantasy key is a custom commission, created for collectors who want to carry a piece of art in their pocket, something that aligns with their hyper-luxury lifestyle.

Handmade, Customised, and Uniquely Yours
Each key is individually handcrafted and tailored to the buyer’s design preferences. You choose your materials, gem setting, and engravings, much like designing a high-end timepiece or private jet interior.

No Added Functionality – Just Pure Luxury
Despite the cost, this key doesn’t unlock any new features in the car. It performs the same job as the original Bugatti key. What you’re paying for is the symbolism, craftsmanship, and exclusivity.

Real Estate Comparison: 2BHK vs. Key
In popular Noida sectors like Sector 137 or 150, a 2BHK flat costs Rs 80 lakh– Rs 1.2 crore. In contrast, this Bugatti key alone is almost four times that. It’s a reminder of how luxury transcends utility.

An Entire Market for Billionaire Add-Ons
The Fantasy key is part of a growing trend where hypercar buyers spend millions on accessories from personalised luggage sets to gold-plated car parts. For many, the Bugatti is just the beginning.

