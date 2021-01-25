This amputee Palestinian teen gets a taste of freedom in Parkour

His disability couldn’t bring his moves to an end

But watching his friends jumping from obstacle to obstacle, the 18-year-old, who now sometimes makes use of a prosthetic limb, decided that his disability shouldn't bring his moves to an end.

"I asked my friends to help me walk, and little by little I came to move and jump almost like them," he said, talking in a rehabilitation centre which he visits at least once a week.

(Photograph:AFP)