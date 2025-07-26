/This American bomber jet was used to drop nuclear bombs on Japan! Where is it now?

Few aircraft in history carry as heavy a legacy as the Boeing B-29 Superfortress. Once a marvel of wartime engineering, this American bomber etched its name into history books by dropping the world’s first nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Those missions ended World War II but came at an immense human cost that still evokes reflection and sorrow. Boeing B-29 Superfortress was a long-range heavy bomber that became synonymous with the dawn of the nuclear age. Decades later, the question remains: what became of this bomber jet that forever changed the course of history?

