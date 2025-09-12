/This 22-year-old Gen Z killed Charlie Kirk! All about Tyler Robinson

Investigators later recovered a high-powered Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle, believed to be the murder weapon, in the nearby wooded area. The rifle was wrapped in a towel, suggesting an attempt to conceal evidence.
Tyler Robinson has been identified as the alleged shooter responsible for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, came under scrutiny after authorities reviewed surveillance footage and received tips from individuals close to him. President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest, noting that “somebody very close to him turned him in.”
Charlie Kirk was addressing roughly 3,000 attendees at the Losee Center when the fatal shot was fired around 12:20 p.m. MDT. Investigators confirmed that the bullet came from a rooftop about 140 yards from the stage, suggesting planning and premeditation. Emergency responders attended to Kirk immediately, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. The political event quickly became a crime scene, with campus lockdowns and first responders securing the area.
Charlie Kirk was addressing roughly 3,000 attendees at the Losee Center when the fatal shot was fired around 12:20 p.m. MDT. Investigators confirmed that the bullet came from a rooftop about 140 yards from the stage, suggesting planning and premeditation. Emergency responders attended to Kirk immediately, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. The political event quickly became a crime scene, with campus lockdowns and first responders securing the area.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting. Reports indicate the individual jumped from the rooftop and ran into a nearby wooded area. Witnesses described the shooter as wearing dark clothing, making identification difficult at the time.
Investigators later recovered a high-powered Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle, believed to be the murder weapon, in the nearby wooded area. The rifle was wrapped in a towel, suggesting an attempt to conceal evidence.
Additional forensic evidence was found at the rooftop, including shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. The FBI is analyzing this evidence to establish the suspect’s movements, physical characteristics, and possible identity. These findings are critical for connecting the crime scene to the recovered weapon and narrowing the investigation.
Authorities described the suspect as a college-aged male wearing dark clothing, including a shirt with an American flag design and Converse-style sneakers. Surveillance images and video footage of the suspect were released to the public to solicit information. .
The FBI had offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Thousands of tips have already been submitted, and each lead is being carefully verified.