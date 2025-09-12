/This 22-year-old Gen Z killed Charlie Kirk! All about Tyler Robinson

Charlie Kirk was addressing roughly 3,000 attendees at the Losee Center when the fatal shot was fired around 12:20 p.m. MDT. Investigators confirmed that the bullet came from a rooftop about 140 yards from the stage, suggesting planning and premeditation. Emergency responders attended to Kirk immediately, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. The political event quickly became a crime scene, with campus lockdowns and first responders securing the area.