/Think Voyager was alone? Humanity has sent more missions to the outer solar system than you think!

The outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, have long fascinated astronomers and the public alike. These gas and ice giants, orbiting far beyond the asteroid belt, were once invisible worlds, discernible only through telescopes. Since the 1970s, humanity has extended its reach into this distant region of the Solar System, sending robotic explorers to unlock the mysteries of these massive planets. The journey has been painstaking, requiring decades of planning, gravity assists, and innovative spacecraft engineering.

